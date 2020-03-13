Basic Books began in 1950, when founding publisher Arthur Rosenthal purchased a psychoanalytic book club.
From its origins as "the house that Freud built," Basic's list soon expanded into the social sciences, always with an emphasis on serious scholarship that could also appeal to nonacademic readers.
Now, as Basic enters its eighth decade, its talented and close-knit team of editors, publicists, marketers, and designers stands poised to uphold a proud tradition of 70 years of essential reading.
Read the full story