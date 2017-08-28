Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

About Us

Since its founding in 1952, Basic Books has shaped public debate by publishing award-winning books in history, science, sociology, psychology, politics, and current affairs. Basic's list of influential authors includes Stephon Alexander, Isaac Asimov, Edward Baptist, H.W. Brands, Zbigniew Brzezinski, Iris Chang, George Church, Niall Ferguson, Richard Feynman, Richard Florida, Martin Ford, Howard Gardner, Victor Davis Hanson, Jonathan Haidt, Judith Herman, Christopher Hitchens, Douglas Hofstadter, Leszek Kolakowski, Kevin Kruse, Lawrence Lessig, Claude Levi-Strauss, Alice Miller, Robert Nozick, Steven Pinker, Samantha Power, Diane Ravitch, Eugene Rogan, Thomas Sowell, Beverly Daniel Tatum, Eric Topol, Sherry Turkle, Timothy Snyder, Nicholas Stargardt, Michael Walzer, George Weigel, Bee Wilson, James Q. Wilson, Richard Wrangham, Irvin Yalom, and Shing-Tung Yau. Basic Books is an imprint of Perseus Books, a Hachette Book Group company.

Meet The Editors

Lara Heimert

Publisher

Phone: 212-364-0669

Email: lara.heimert@hbgusa.com

Twitter: @laraheimert

Lara Heimert joined Basic Books in 2005. Previously, she was publisher of the trade division at Yale University Press. She has published numerous prize-winning and New York Times bestselling titles. Highlights include Edward Baptist’s The Half Has Never Been Told, Eugene Rogan’s The Fall of the Ottomans, John Bradshaw’s Dog Sense and Cat Sense, Timothy Snyder’s Bloodlands, Nicholas Stargardt’s The German War, Bee Wilson’s Consider the Fork, and Victor Davis Hanson’s The Second World Wars. A graduate of Princeton University, Lara acquires primarily in the field of history, broadly conceived—from world wars to marginalia, from culinary history to political theory, from diaspora to doodles.

Thomas Kelleher

Vice President And Editorial Director, Sciences

Phone: 212-364-0657

Email: thomas.kelleher@hbgusa.com

Twitter: @tj_kelleher

Thomas Kelleher joined Basic Books in 2009, and publishes predominantly in science, mathematics, and economics. He has published Eric Topol, Sherry Turkle, Edward Frenkel, Eugenia Cheng, and Leonard Susskind, among many others. Recent highlights include Mark Moffet’s Human Swarm, Stephon Alexander’s The Jazz of Physics, Adam Becker’s What is Real?, Judea Pearl and Dana Mackenzie’s The Book of Why, and Sabine Hossenfelder’s Lost in Math. He is also responsible for the publishing program surrounding The Feynman Lectures on Physics.

Brian J. Distelberg

Senior Editor

Phone: 212-364-0655

Email: brian.distelberg@hbgusa.com

Twitter: @briandistelberg

Brian J. Distelberg joined Basic Books in 2015 and acquires primarily in history. Books he has edited and published include Edward Watts’s Mortal Republic, Erika Lee’s America for Americans, Sarah Churchwell’s Behold, America, and Christopher Goscha’s Vietnam. His forthcoming titles include books by Roderick Beaton, Paul Thomas Chamberlin, Jefferson Cowie, Philip Dwyer, Walter Johnson, Martha Jones, Martyn Rady, Manisha Sinha, and Michael Willrich. He also publishes a select number of books in law and politics; highlights include Laurence Tribe and Joshua Matz’s To End a Presidency, Alisa Roth’s Insane, and Alexandra Natapoff’s Punishment Without Crime. Brian worked previously at Harvard University Press and holds a PhD in US history from Yale University.

Eric Henney

Editor

Phone: 212-364-0569

Email: eric.henney@hbgusa.com

Twitter: @EHerbertHenney

Eric Henney joined Basic Books in 2018 and acquires primarily in the sciences. His list includes books by Jeremy England, Marcia Bjornerud, Skylar Tibbits, Kevin Hand, Kerry Emanuel, Phillip Rogaway, and Susan Schneider. Eric also publishes selectively in the social sciences and has edited and acquired books by Richard Grinker, Matthew Gutmann, and others. Before joining Basic, Eric was the editor for physical, earth, and computer sciences at Princeton University Press.

Connor Guy

Editor

Phone: 212-364-0659

Email: connor.guy@hbgusa.com

Connor Guy joined Basic Books in 2019 and acquires in politics, history, sociology, law, and cultural criticism, among other categories. Previously, he worked at the Metropolitan Books imprint of Henry Holt and Company, where he edited titles by Heidi Waleson, Frederick Crews, Mark Roseman, Matt Stroud, Corey Pein, and Sara Lipton.

Claire Potter

Editor

Phone: 212-364-0656

Email: claire.potter@hbgusa.com

Claire Potter joined Basic Books in 2019 and primarily acquires history, biography, and books about women’s issues. Her forthcoming titles include works by Mo Moulton, Cate Haste, Julie Des Jardins, Lisa Levenstein, and Nicola Tallis. Previously, she was an associate editor at Crown Publishers, where she edited and published books by Katharine Smyth, Norman L. Eisen, Annie Lowrey, Nate Blakeslee, Chris Whipple, Kate Bolick, Miranda Richmond Mouillot, Rebecca Mead, and Jenny Nordberg. She has also worked at the Feminist Press, Guernica, and Words Without Borders, and is currently an editor at American Chordata.

Basic Books

1290 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10104