Since its founding in 1952, Basic Books has shaped public debate by publishing award-winning books in history, science, sociology, psychology, politics, and current affairs. Basic's list of influential authors includes Stephon Alexander, Isaac Asimov, Edward Baptist, H.W. Brands, Zbigniew Brzezinski, Iris Chang, George Church, Niall Ferguson, Richard Feynman, Richard Florida, Martin Ford, Howard Gardner, Victor Davis Hanson, Jonathan Haidt, Judith Herman, Christopher Hitchens, Douglas Hofstadter, Leszek Kolakowski, Kevin Kruse, Lawrence Lessig, Claude Levi-Strauss, Alice Miller, Robert Nozick, Steven Pinker, Samantha Power, Diane Ravitch, Eugene Rogan, Thomas Sowell, Beverly Daniel Tatum, Eric Topol, Sherry Turkle, Timothy Snyder, Nicholas Stargardt, Michael Walzer, George Weigel, Bee Wilson, James Q. Wilson, Richard Wrangham, Irvin Yalom, and Shing-Tung Yau. Basic Books is an imprint of Perseus Books, a Hachette Book Group company.
Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
About Us
Meet The Editors
Explore Some of the Best of Basic
The Half Has Never Been Told
A groundbreaking, must-read history demonstrating that America's economic supremacy was built on the backs of slavesAmericans tend to cast slavery as a pre-modern institution --…
The Happiness Hypothesis
The bestselling author of The Righteous Mind and The Coddling of the American Mind draws on philosophical wisdom and scientific research to show how the…
The Jazz of Physics
A spectacular musical and scientific journey from the Bronx to the cosmic horizon that reveals the astonishing links between jazz, science, Einstein, and Coltrane More…
Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?
The classic, bestselling book on the psychology of racism -- now fully revised and updated Walk into any racially mixed high school and you will…
Bloodlands
From the bestselling author of On Tyranny, the definitive history of Hitler's and Stalin's wars against the civilians of Europe in World War TwoAmericans call…
Consider the Fork
Award-winning food writer Bee Wilson's secret history of kitchens, showing how new technologies - from the fork to the microwave and beyond - have fundamentally…
The German War
A groundbreaking history of what drove the Germans to fight -- and keep fighting -- for a lost cause in World War IIIn The German…
The Boy Who Was Raised as a Dog
In this instant classic of developmental psychology, a renowned psychiatrist examines the effect that trauma can have on a child, reveals how PTSD impacts the…
The Fall of the Ottomans
The thrilling and definitive history of World War I in the Middle EastAn Economist Best Book of the YearBy 1914 the powers of Europe were…
Rise of the Robots
The New York Times-bestselling guide to how automation is changing the economy, undermining work, and reshaping our livesWinner of Best Business Book of the Year…
Coyote America
The New York Times best-selling account of how coyotes--long the target of an extermination policy--spread to every corner of the United States Finalist for the…
The Book of Why
How the study of causality revolutionized science and the worldCause and effect: it's at the center of scientific inquiry, and yet for decades scientists had…
How to Be a Stoic
In the tradition of How to Live and How Proust Can Change Your Life, a philosopher asks how ancient Stoicism can help us flourish todayWhenever…
Love and Math
An awesome, globe-spanning, and New York Times bestselling journey through the beauty and power of mathematicsWhat if you had to take an art class in…
The Rise of the Creative Class
World-renowned urbanist Richard Florida's bestselling classic on the transformation of our cities in the twenty-first century -- now updated with a new prefaceIn his modern…
Quantum Mechanics
From the bestselling author of The Theoretical Minimum, a DIY introduction to the math and science of quantum mechanics.First he taught you classical mechanics. Now,…
Endurance
The harrowing tale of British explorer Ernest Shackleton's 1914 attempt to reach the South Pole, one of the greatest adventure stories of the modern age.…
The Republic of Plato
The definitive translation of Plato's Republic, the most influential text in the history of Western philosophyLong regarded as the most accurate rendering of Plato's Republic…
Love's Executioner
In his classic, bestselling work, the masterful therapist and novelist Irvin Yalom describes his sometimes tragic, sometimes inspiring, and always absorbing encounters with patients In…
The Rape of Nanking
The New York Times bestselling account of one of history's most brutal -- and forgotten -- massacres, when the Japanese army destroyed China's capital city…
How to Listen to Jazz
An acclaimed music scholar presents an accessible introduction to the art of listening to jazz In How to Listen to Jazz, award-winning music scholar Ted…
Buzz
As seen on PBS's American Spring LIVE, the award-winning author of The Triumph of Seeds and Feathers presents a natural and cultural history of bees:…
The Second World Wars
A definitive account of World War II by America's preeminent military historianWorld War II was the most lethal conflict in human history. Never before had…
Godel, Escher, Bach
Winner of the Pulitzer PrizeA metaphorical fugue on minds and machines in the spirit of Lewis CarrollDouglas Hofstadter's book is concerned directly with the nature…
The Social Transformation of American Medicine
Considered the definitive history of the American healthcare system, The Social Transformation of American Medicine examines how the roles of doctors, hospitals, health plans, and…
The Little Ice Age
The groundbreaking history of how climate change transformed Europe and the world, from a renowned archaeologist -- updated with a new preface on the latest…
The Cold War
The definitive history of the Cold War and its ongoing impact around the world The Cold War began on the perimeters of Europe, but it…
The German War
A groundbreaking history of what drove the Germans to fight -- and keep fighting -- for a lost cause in World War IIIn The German…