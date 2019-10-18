Holley Gerth: The Importance of Journaling
Holley Gerth is a best-selling author and an avid gratitude journaler. In the debut episode of Inspired by Life, Holley talks about the importance of journaling. She shares when she first started journaling (5 years old with a Hello Kitty diary!), what type of journaling she does now, and how she reviews her old journals to help herself remember how God has worked in her life. She even admits to sometimes shredding journaling pages... because sometimes what you journal is for your eyes (and God's ears) only! Her new book is called Strong, Brave, Loved.
Listen on: SPOTIFY GOOGLE PODCASTS RADIO PUBLIC
Inspired by Life Preview
Holley Gerth Welcome to the Inspired by Life podcast! Every other week, you're invited to come listen and chat as we discuss what's encouraging, challenging, and inspiring us in our creativity and faith. We'll also bring you interviews with some of our favorite authors, artists, and writers. AND one of our favorite features of each episode: the journaling prompt! At the end of every podcast, we'll give you a prompt that you can to start journaling that very day. So come chat with us! Listen in as we do life together, with encouragement, laughter, honesty, and grace. And join us in our online journaling club. You can find out more by clicking here.
