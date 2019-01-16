Lisa Grable and her husband, Dan, have been married nearly thirty years and have raised three children. After being discipled by Anne Ortlund, founder of Renewal Ministries, Lisa has gone on to disciple others through her writing and speaking.
Letitia Suk is a retreat leader, speaker, personal life coach, hospital chaplain, blogger, and the author of Getaway with God and Rhythms of Renewal. She and her husband, Tom, a marriage and family therapist, live in the Chicago area and are parents of four grown children.
Denaé Jones is the author of Everyday Grace for Teens and Love, Joy, Peace: A Devotional Journal. She graduated from Morehead State University with a degree in education. After teaching children with special needs for six years, she resigned to homeschool her own children. She currently works as a financial planner and writes a column for local newspapers. Her writing has previously been published in two of the Chicken Soup for the Soul books. She lives in Bethel, Ohio with her husband and six children.
Jennifer Gerelds is the author of numerous devotional books and Bibles, including Everyday Grace for Friends, Waking Up to Grace, Peaceful Promises, and the Brave Girls Bible Stories and devotional series.
