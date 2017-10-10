Don’t miss news from Center Street
ABOUT THE BOOK
“Using your voice and speaking your truth is a step toward freedom. Be a ‘Fierce’ force because that’s what it takes to change the world.”
—Maria Shriver, Emmy and Peabody Award-winning journalist, New York Times bestselling author, and founder of The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement
A groundbreaking manifesto from journalist Gretchen Carlson about how women can protect themselves against sexual harassment in the workplace and reclaim their power against abuse or injustice.
In BE FIERCE, Gretchen shares her own experiences, as well as powerful and moving stories from women in many different careers and fields who decided they too weren’t ready to shut up and sit down. Gretchen became a voice for the voiceless.
In this revealing and timely book, Gretchen shares her views on what women can do to empower and protect themselves in the workplace or on a college campus, what to say when someone makes suggestive remarks, how an employer’s Human Resources department may not always be your friend, and how forced arbitration clauses in work contracts often serve to protect companies rather than employees. Her groundbreaking message encourages women to stand up and speak up in every aspect of their lives.
Gretchen also discusses why this fight will require both women and men working together to ensure that our daughters and sons will have a brighter future.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Recently honored as one of TIME‘s 100 Most Influential People in the World, GRETCHEN CARLSON is one of the nation’s most successful and recognized news anchors and a tireless advocate for female empowerment. She’s graced the cover of TIME and Good Housekeeping magazines and is a marquee columnist for TIME‘s Motto. Since making the decision to speak up against sexual harassment, she sparked an international conversation about the pervasiveness of the issue and in doing so discovered every woman has a story. Learn more at http://www.gretchencarlson.com.
Praise
—Katie Couric, award-winning journalist and cancer advocate
—Larry Wilmore, Emmy Award-winning producer, actor, comedian, writer
—U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill
—Paul Feig, writer, producer, director of Bridesmaids, Spy, Ghostbusters, and The Heat
—Gabriel Sherman, Vanity Fair Special Correspondent and author of the New York Times bestseller The Loudest Voice in the Room
—Billie Jean King, founder of the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative
