Books to Gift the Disney Fan in Your Life
After some very scientific research, Team Forever has come to the conclusion that Forever readers are more than likely Disney fans… which means, your friends are probably Disney fans too. So, in case you were wondering, here’s a list of books we think are perfect for the person in your life who loves memorable characters and magical happily-ever-afters.
For the Hocus Pocus fans out there... Lucinda Caraway loves living in Freya Grove, the mystic seaside town where charms, hexes, and magical beings of all kinds are the norm. She spends her days teaching high school history and her nights reading tea leaves and tending to her conjure garden. It’s a good life . . . but she can’t stop wishing for more. Until one night, that wish turns into a spell, and suddenly Lucy can’t say no. Not to a public karaoke performance. Not to running a 10K. And, most alarmingly, not to her high school crush, Alexander Dwyer, who needs her help unjinxing his new house—which just happens to be right across the street from hers.
For our Beauty & the Beast fans... When Viola Carroll was presumed dead at Waterloo she took the opportunity to live, at last, as herself. But freedom does not come without a price, and Viola paid for hers with the loss of her wealth, her title, and her closest companion, Justin de Vere, the Duke of Gracewood. Only when their families reconnect, years after the war, does Viola learn how deep that loss truly was. Shattered without her, Gracewood has retreated so far into grief that Viola barely recognises her old friend in the lonely, brooding man he has become.
For The Princess in the Frog fans... Taylor's new fitness business has been challenging to get off the ground, no matter how creative she's been. When she meets Jamar, a former NFL player who is looking to return to the league, and he wants to hire her to train him -- she thinks she's hit the jackpot! But it gets a little complicated... and she turns to her favorite Disney tunes and baking for some relief.
If there's any heroine on our list who gives off Mulan energy, it's Kuni! All her life, Kuni trained alongside the fiercest Royal Guardsmen in her family, secretly planning to become her country’s first Royal Guardswoman. This mission in London is a chance to prove herself worthy without help from a man, not even one as devilishly handsome as Graham Wynchester. To her surprise, Graham believes in her dream as much as she does, which makes it harder to resist kissing him…and falling in love. But how can she risk her heart if her future lies an ocean away?
For the The Aristocats fans... everybody wants to be a cat. Veterinarian and animal lover Kara Ingalls needs a Christmas miracle. Opening the Meow and Furrever Cat Café to find loving homes for adorable, adoptable cats was a dream come true—but with more cats than customers, it’s quickly turning into a nightmare. If Kara can’t figure out some way to get the café out of the red, it won’t last past the holidays.
Sha la la la ... for fans of The Little Mermaid, get ready for this fish-out-of-water romance featuring Alexis and Daniel. They are from two different worlds, royalty in their own way, and while they should have nothing in common, they cannot deny their feelings for each other. Can they really be part of each other's worlds or is it all just a dream?
For the Cinderella fans, complete with a makeover and a ball! Lord Lysander Blackstone, the stern Duke of Montcroix, has only one interest: increasing his considerable fortune. After a series of betrayals, he keeps his emotions buried deep. But when his reputation for being heartless jeopardizes a new business deal, he finds himself seeking a most unusual—and alluring—solution...Once an up-and-coming ballerina, Miss Geneviève Valery is now hopelessly out of work. When she accidentally saves the life of a handsome duke, she doubts the encounter will go any better than her last brush with nobility. But instead of propositioning her, Montcroix makes Nève an offer she would be a fool to refuse: act as his fake fiancée in exchange for fortune enough to start over.