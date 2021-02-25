Dreams of Gods & Monsters Reread

The time has come. We shall soon embark upon finishing our read-along of the Daughter of Smoke & Bone series. My heart is 100000000% not ready for this ending, and I am prepared to cry. I expect there will be many tears, and I am both excited and afraid for the heartbreak this book will bring. Seriously though, I hope you all join Mara and me as we finish this epic tale of angels, demons, and love that can transcend war. Omg, I’m tearing up just thinking about it.





Reading schedule

March 8 – Chapters 1-10

March 9th – Chapters 11-20

March 10th – Chapters 21-30

March 11th – Chapters 31-40

March 12th – Chapters 41 -50

March 13th – Chapters 51-60

March 14th – Chapters 61-70

March 15th – Chapters 71-80

March 16th Chapters 81-Epilogue