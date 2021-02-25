Dreams of Gods & Monsters Reread
The time has come. We shall soon embark upon finishing our read-along of the Daughter of Smoke & Bone series. My heart is 100000000% not ready for this ending, and I am prepared to cry. I expect there will be many tears, and I am both excited and afraid for the heartbreak this book will bring. Seriously though, I hope you all join Mara and me as we finish this epic tale of angels, demons, and love that can transcend war. Omg, I’m tearing up just thinking about it.