A Season of Sinister Dreams Playlist

I’m telling you A Season of Sinister Dreams made me SCREAM. I love this book soooo much. Two magic girls, one dead prince, and a kingdom in the balance. Sign. Me. Up.

In A Season of Sinister Dreams, we follow our two female protagonists – Annalise and Evra. Annalise is cousin to the prince and possesses magic so strong it takes all her power to restrain it. Meanwhile Evra is a farm girl with not a lick of magic… or so it seems. The two are thrown together at court, and find they have the same goal even if they work at opposite purposes to achieve it. I don’t want to spoil more than that, but I’ll say if you like characters with Big Jude Duarte Energy, I think you’ll love/hate Annalise. I know I do!

Tracy Banghart has created a glorious, dark, magical tale that you can fall into and be captured by. And more than that, she’s made a playlist for it! This playlist is full of songs she listened to while writing the book. Never mind that it’s full of bangers. Anyway, I’ve gushed enough! So here it is, A Season of Sinister Dreams – the playlist!

BY TRACY BANGHART

Annalise may be cousin to the prince, but her past isn’t what she claims, and she possesses a magic so powerful it takes all her strength to control it. Evra is a country girl, and has watched as each friend and family member came into their own magic, while hers remains dormant. But everything changes after Annalise loses control of herself and Evra begins experiencing the debilitating visions of a once-in-a-generation clairvoyant meant to serve the crown.

Thrown together at court, Evra and Annalise find that they have the same goal: to protect their kingdom from the powerful men who are slowly destroying it. But neither is quick to trust the other — Evra’s visions suggest a threat to royal rule, and Annalise worries that her darkest secrets will be revealed. Their magic at odds, the young women circle each other, until the truth must come out.