Exploring Love with Five Road Trip Romances

Okay so the road trip is a weekend adventure but it's France (oh-la-la) and leads to some of the funniest and sexiest (it's true) moments in this book.

About the book: Once upon a time, Callen and Jessie were childhood best friends who kissed once. And then he disappeared. Years later, everyone knows who Callen Hayes is. Famous composer. Infamous bad boy. What no one knows is that Callen’s music is now trapped behind his own inner demons. It’s only when he withdraws to France to drink his way through the darkness that Callen stumbles into the one person who makes the music return. Jessica. His Jessie. But they don’t belong in each other’s worlds anymore. There are too many mistakes. Too many secrets. Too many lies. All they have is that instinctive longing, that need—and something that looks dangerously like love.