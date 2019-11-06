Upcoming Author Events
NOVEMBER 2019
Saturday, November 16
12:00 – 2:00pm
Enola, PA
April Hunt will be signing her newest novel, Lethal Redemption with Tif Marcelo, author of The Key to Happily Ever After.
1:00 – 3:00pm
Hudson, OH
Miranda Liasson will be signing All I Want for Christmas is You.
DECEMBER 2019
Saturday, December 7
Barnes & Noble at The Hamilton Marketplace
Hamilton, NJ
Christine Hughes will be signing Operation One Night Stand.
JANUARY 2020
Saturday, January 25
4:00pm
The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Arvada, CO
MARCH 2020
Wednesday, March 18 – Sunday, March 22
Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center
Nashville, TN
Forever authors signing during the convention include: Shelly Bell, Melinda Curtis, Kathy Lyons, Sara Richardson, and Rebecca Zanetti.
Click here to purchase tickets.
Thursday, March 26 – Saturday, March 28
Hyatt Regency Crystal City
Arlington, VA
Forever authors signing during the convention include: Tessa Bailey, Jay Crownover, J. Daniels, Piper J. Drake, Megan Erickson, Helena Hunting, Jodi Ellen Malpas, Corinne Michaels, and Katee Robert.