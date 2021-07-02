You’re Invited To #BeWhoYouAreDay With Todd Parr
You’re Invited To #BeWhoYouAreDay!
This Wednesday, September 30th, celebrate the kids in your life, as they continue to navigate an ever-changing world around them, while discovering and celebrating who they are!
Todd Talks
Watch three new videos from Todd Parr talking #BeWhoYouAreDay, being kind by wearing your mask and washing your hands, school anxiety, more!
#BeWhoYouAreDay Coloring Sheets
Download 9 coloring sheets and encourage your young ones to express themselves.