Family Reads To Celebrate Pride All Year Long
Happy Pride!
Here are some of our favorite books with LGBTQ+ representation that you can share with your kids, and that can help spark conversations surrounding Pride in your household!
To Share
The Witch Boy meets The Legend of Korra in this breathtaking, epic graphic novel.
After a terrible political coup usurps their noble house, Hawke and Grayson flee to stay alive and assume new identities, Hanna and Grayce.
For Your Kids
For Teens
A sweet and sharp screwball comedy that critiques the culture of toxic masculinity within the queer community.
For Kids
Perfect for fans of Ali Benjamin and Erin Entrada Kelly, this heartfelt novel dares readers to find the might in their own hearts.
For Little Kids
In this touching story that celebrates what makes each of us unique, a little creature that’s not quite a bird and not quite a bunny–it’s “neither”–searches for a place to fit in.
For Babies
Whether your family is big or small, looks alike or different has a single parent or two, Todd Parr assures readers that every family is special in its own unique way.
For You
A powerful memoir by two sisters about transitioning, family, and the path to self-realization.
A story that will resonate with and affirm those in the process of transitioning, watching a loved one transition, and anyone taking control of their gender or sexual identities.
The road to finding yourself is a lifelong journey.
If your kid needs advice, or simply a kid character that they can empathize with, try these fantastic middle-grade books all about searching for identity!
