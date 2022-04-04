Celebrate Earth Day with These 10 Books For Kids

The creators of Brains On!, the award-winning science podcast for kids, present a humorous, fact- and fun-filled look at the effects of plastic on Earth and how young readers can help protect their planet. Perfect for STEM enthusiasts!

Hi Friend,

It’s me, Earth! I hope you like living on me, but we need to talk.

I need your help to solve a BIG problem…You’re covering me with plastic!

But don’t worry, I know you’ve got my back—after all, you do live on it.

Love, Your Earth Friend Forever



Told in the form of a letter from Earth to the reader, this humorous picture book takes an in-depth look at how the actions of humans, particularly their use of plastic, is impacting the planet and how they can make simple changes in their every day life to help protect the place they call home. Additional back matter includes a letter from the reader to Earth, information on what plastic is and how it's made, and scientific solutions that are currently in the works.



