Best Bitch

True friends are like diamonds – bright, beautiful, and always in style. – Nicole Richie Your best friend is your whole world: the bubbles in your champagne, the grrl to your power. She knows when your eyebrow game is on point, when it’s time to party and when it’s time to watch just one more episode of that show you love – and maybe order your fave pizza to go with it. Remind your baddest bitch just how much you love her with these sassy statements and empowering quotes.