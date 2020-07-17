Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
You Make Me Proud
We all know someone who’s strong and resourceful, who never gives up and meets every challenge with their head held high. This little book celebrates your loved one for being the resilient person they are. Packed with cheering quotes and statements, it’s the perfect way to tell them: “you make me proud”.
Hardcover
