You Make Me Proud

Summersdale

We all know someone who’s strong and resourceful, who never gives up and meets every challenge with their head held high. This little book celebrates your loved one for being the resilient person they are. Packed with cheering quotes and statements, it’s the perfect way to tell them: “you make me proud”.

On Sale: October 6th 2020

Price: $9.99

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9781787835528

Publisher: Summersdale Publishers

Hardcover
