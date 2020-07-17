Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
To My Significant Otter
A Cute Illustrated Book to Give to Your Squeak-Heart
You’re just my PUP of tea
I WHALEY love you
You’re one in a CHAMELEON
Show your partner how much you love them with this cute illustrated book, packed with punderful phrases and dreamy quotes.
Hardcover
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use