To My Significant Otter

A Cute Illustrated Book to Give to Your Squeak-Heart

Summersdale

You’re just my PUP of tea

I WHALEY love you

You’re one in a CHAMELEON

Show your partner how much you love them with this cute illustrated book, packed with punderful phrases and dreamy quotes.

On Sale: December 29th 2020

Price: $9.99

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9781787832282

Publisher: Summersdale Publishers

Hardcover
What's Inside

