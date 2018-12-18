4 Soothing Baths For Body and Mind – Plunge Into Wellness

This is a time when self-care, and care for your loved ones, is paramount. Make it simple, natural, and soothing.

Is there anything more relaxing after a long day than a soak in a deeply cleansing bath? It is a way to gently unwind, soothe tired muscles, open your pores, and draw toxins out through your skin. The time you take for a leisurely bath is precious personal time, an investment in your health, wellness, and inner peace.

Here are a few ideas to make bath time a naturally healing experience, inside and out! Using combinations of essential oils and a DIY hydrating bath salt combination you can have some fun while taking good care of your skin and your spirit.

Optimism Bath

Draw a warm bath and add five (5) drops each of these essential oils:

Rose

Rose geranium

Lavender

Orange

Rose has an age-old reputation for healing the heart; lavender is soothing for the emotions, while orange oil has an antidepressant effect. Together, they could change your entire outlook while making your skin feel soft and smell wonderfully. Soak for at least 20 minutes to calm troubled emotions and improve your perspective.

Stress Reduction Bath

Draw a warm bath and add six (6) drops each of these essential oils:

Basil

Rosemary

Chamomile

Stress puts an enormous strain on both the nervous and the immune system. This aromatic bath experience will revive your nervous system while soothing away anxiety. Soak for at least 20 minutes allowing the water to cool around you. Once you’ve dried off, wrap yourself in your fluffiest robe and relax as you prepare for a good night’s rest.

Inspiration Bath

Draw a warm bath and add five (5) drops each of these essential oils:

Lavender

Clary sage

Rose

As mentioned above, Rose has an age-old reputation for healing the heart, and being associated with love—including loving yourself and caring for yourself! Combined with soothing lavender and clary sage, this aroma-therapeutic bath will make you dreamy. Soak for at 20 minutes while the water cools around you; dry off with course towel and prepare for bed.

Make Your Own Hydrating Bath Salts

A hot soak with Epsom Salts: an age-old favorite for drawing toxins out of the skin and muscles and perhaps most enjoyable in the chilly, chappy winter months. The combination of the salts and the heat—the hottest water you can stand—really cleanses. Here’s a simple recipe for making your own hydrating bath salts which adds just a pinch of indulgence to an already-effective experience.

Ingredients:

4-pound box of Epsom salts

4 ounces castor oil

1 teaspoon orange essential oil

1 teaspoon rose essential oil

1 teaspoon chamomile essential oil

1/2 teaspoon carrot essential oil

In a small jar, combine the castor oil with the essential oils. Pour the oil mixture over the Epsom salts. Allow the salts

to stand for at least twenty-four hours so that the essences are completely absorbed. Transfer the Epsom salts to a covered glass jar, so the cardboard box will not absorb the oils. Two handfuls (about one ounce) of the Hydrating Bath Salts added to your bath will be just right.

You may vary this to produce your personal combination of scents and healing and cleansing properties. You may also add a packet of concentrated seawater (available in powder form at aquarium stores) to the Epsom salts, to add the benefits of concentrated sea minerals to your bath: You may enjoy these bath salts throughout the year!

From Natural Healing Wisdom & Know-How: Useful Practices, Recipes, and Formulas for a Lifetime of Health, compiled by Amy Rost.