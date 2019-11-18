We were kids who grew up together as neighbors & school buddies…. you would become my best friend….we became teenagers in love & we took different paths. You got mixed up with the wrong crowd…. I went on to marry & have children….. unfortunately, you have found yourself in a prison, literally due to those choices….. I survived an abusive marriage with my 2 kiddos….. I’m now a single mom….. we have survived all of this! You don’t deserve to be where u are….. you’re such a kind / loving person who just made some bad decisions….. despite all of this I So love you & I’ll wait!

