I am not unique. There are thousands of people just like me. I made really a really poor choice and it landed me in a prison cell. I have been free for 6 years. If you saw me you would never know how tragic my life was because I made significant choices not to let the mistakes of my past dictate my future. I have changed my life and work to help other change theirs. I want people to know that anyone can make a mistake and end up in prison. We need more compassion for people who have made mistakes. We can all change. We all need to realize life cannot be defined by one bad choice.

