It’s been 20 years, we’ve both got married,divorced and married again..they say you fall in love with different people at different stages in your life, none are the same.I know that to be true.I love my husband and my family, but whenever I think of you , you still take my breath away, I see you on social media, I know you are happy.i wish I could ask you if you still feel the same or think of me..but our time has passed.maybe in our next life.But for This life I’ll see you in my dreams.

Love always,

A