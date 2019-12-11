True Love is this:

He sparks our fire with his breath of strength, to have a heartbeat. To grow and experience the one true thing that can move mountains. Love. Kindness. Compassion. Trust. The experience of truly being one’s complete and open self- known by another 100 percent- is with Jesus. Life’s creations and beautiful scenes of calm and peace that are painted are truly that of the mastermind- the owner- the creator. The roses that she loves are merely snipped of their roots from further and deeper under the surface- yet return back to which they grew….

to be continued…