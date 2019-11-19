To My Dearest Wayne,

You will always hold a special place in my heart!! You helped me through a very difficult year after my Dad passed away in 2009!! You were my friend…you held me close on a lot of lonely nights. I fell for you hard. I wanted just a little bit of commitment from you. You wouldn’t give me what I craved for, so I left you for another. That was a disaster. After leaving him… I had hopes of rekindling what we had, but it wasn’t meant to be once again. You are now with another and I know I will never have a chance with you again.

Carolyn