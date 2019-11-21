To my children:

Life had little meaning before you, You are the sunshine for my soul. You brighten everyday with your words and funny dances. You’ll never know how your unconditional love for me has changed my heart and soul. You’ve woven yourselves so deep in my heart and saying “I love you” doesn’t even begin to describe how much I do love you. For years, years, we tried for you. Thru heartache and pain we struggled. I still have trouble believing you are mine. I will love you, with all I have, forever. Darlings, the stars shine for you.

Love, Mom.