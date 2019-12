THINK ABOUT THIS,

WHAT IF WE MADE OUR OWN CHARTS BEFORE WE ARE BORN, WHAT WE WHAT TO LEARN, WHO WE MEET, WHO WE LOVE, MARRY, HOW MANY CHILDREN WE HAVE, OUR HEALTH PROBLEM, HOW OLD AND HOW WE DIE . I AM BELIEVER THAT WE RUN INTO KINDRED SPIRIT ALL THE TIME, SOME HAVE MORE PULL OF OUR SOUL THEN OTHERS, THAT THERE ARE HEALERS, THOSE WHO ARE ABLE TO SEE AND HEAR SPIRIT. THERE IS LOVE THAT CAN LAST A LIFE TIME OF PASSION. SO AS YOU TAKE YOUR LIFE JOURNEY STOP AND BREATH , THE GREATEST GIFT YOU CAN GIVE YOUR SELF IS THE LOVE OF GOD AND THE LOVE OF SELF.

Share this:

Tweet