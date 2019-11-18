I know I’m not going to change you. I know that you are not a bad person. I know that you love me. I just don’t know what to do anymore. The silent treatments and telling me you’re always wrong, those are just manipulations to put me in my place because you know that I will tuck my tail between my legs and act the way you expect. The problem with that is I am tired of being a robot, I am tired of being lost in a shadow of myself. I love you with all my being but there’s got to be a change. I don’t want to need your approval anymore. I am a grown woman in a marriage not a child seeking approval

