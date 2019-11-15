Fury aside, my heart aches, and my soul feels empty. I’ve lost the one that I love with my entire body, heart, and mind. I’ve lost my best friend, human diary, confidant, partner, and lover. I am a shadow cast on the ground untethered, wandering from soul to soul hoping I can steal even an ounce of light from any one of them. I will never love again the way that I loved Him. I will pull pillows to my chest at night, and pray for the Him he once was to visit me in my dreams, if I can even bring myself to sleep. I will find a way to let this be enough, and never again romanticize this story.

