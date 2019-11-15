I can remember back to my high school life. I was the quiet one. I’ve always been the quiet one. I heard years later I was the popular girl, but I never knew. One friend became the bully. Instead of going after others, she came after me. So much of my life would be different if I hadn’t known her. From being left behind at a dance and attacked by a 27 year old DJ, to being bullied after planning her bachelorette, I should’ve known. Now, I’m leaving the pain behind. The dream she laughed at me for is now a reality. There’s only one last dream and it may not come true.