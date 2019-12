He has always said the first time he heard my voice on the phone, he knew. He knew he had to be with me. It has not been easy. Ups and downs. At times very ugly. 35 years later, here we are. Still together. With him being 8 years older than me, as we age it is harder. But, no one ever knows. It could still end up with him taking care of me. Time will tell. Someday I hope to be at the mailbox in person. Someday. I hope he will be with me, hand in hand.

Share this:

Tweet