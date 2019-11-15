I saw your birth, being part of your life for 27 years was a gift. It all ended cut short by a driver not paying attention as you crossed the road. I hurt, but try to be strong for your mother & family. I weep alone as I will never see your beautiful smile, hear your voice or give in to your silly ideas. So many lives touched. I’m sad for those who will never know the privilege of learning from you. I held your tiny hand when hours old and again 27 years later as I said goodbye. If there is a sign from above, I hope to see butterflies & dragonflies, maybe it’s you letting me know you’re near.

