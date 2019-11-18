Every young girl dreams of finding her Prince Charming. For me, I remember saying I’m looking for my Spark. Both the undeniable connection with another person and the incredible lead roles from my favourite author. I have been lucky enough to be with my Spark from the age of 16. A marriage, children and many houses later, he is everything and more I could’ve dreamed of. The perfect gentleman, amazing father and leading man. As if he has been plucked straight out of a Sparks book. A book I will never put down. Love Always and Forever. My Best Friend.

