You say we have the greatest love story never written. So young.Time separated us.Watchful, my heart ached when I heard you went to Iraq.I began running.Running to hide the tears from my family.Running from regret.Years later tragedy reconnected us,tragic it still couldn’t reunite us.Our lives and letters are much different now.Kept letters once of innocence, then passion, are now respectful letters of our faith,our hope,our love.Our sacrificial love.Patience is our friend, time our enemy. Vice versa?On my run today,I noticed new etchings on our carving, you were in town.I still pinky promise.

Share this:

Tweet

