Our forever 4th

I will never forget the day we met. I was just finishing college and celebrating , and you were escaping from struggles in your life, but here in this small town in the middle of nowhere we met. You came from over 100 miles away to see the fireworks, me just around the corner, but some how the universe wanted us to meet. A smile, laughter and a twinkle and before we knew it, One day turned into 20 yrs later. You always tell me you prayed for me, and I knew it was love at first sight. Here’s to the rest of our life, may our love always be as strong as the 1st day we met.

