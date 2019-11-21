I am writing this w/ tears in my eyes After everything you’ve been through, losing parents during war, see your sister leave, being treated badly, living the last years of your life in a wheelchair, I just so much hope that you are in a better place. After everything you’ve done for all of us – you deserve it. I went to the US ’17-’18 to see the place your sister lived and tell you about it. I keep thinking you waited for me to return home and tell you until you were ready to go. But I missed one whole year with you. I love you endlessly, I miss you so much, it hurts with Every Breath.

Share this:

Tweet

