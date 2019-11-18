A long time ago when I was a teenager I fell in love with my best friend’s cousin. I still remember how we played truth or dare on one hot summer night and that’s when I met him for the first time. I thought that I’ve never seen anyone this perfect. Later that day he walked me home and within weeks we hot to know each other more and we were a couple. After great 6 months of being with him he suddenly left me for a good friend of mine. I was heartbroken for 3 years or even more. Now that I think back I know that he was the love of my life but we’re not more than friends now.

