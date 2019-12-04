The first marriage I was too young and too much. The second marriage I was a mother first and must have fallen short in the wife role. I had given up. Then out of nowhere, there you were, as if I were looking at the boy I knew in school. Now, older and wiser, you have bewitched me. You have restored not only my faith in love, but also my faith in humanity. You have already become so important in the children’s lives and have become the role model that I have always longed for them to have. That point where loyalty, love and lust meet is where I am forever going to exist with you. Thank you❤️

