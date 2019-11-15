My Dearest A,

Oh how I miss you more than words can say. Today marks 16 years we would have shared our lives together. Everyone tells me to move on and forget about the past, but how can I? We said vows to each other, and we share an incredible daughter. Every time we talk, every time we walk away from each other, it’s as if you’re walking out of our house for that first time with suitcase in hand. I’ve learned to just accept you are my whole heart and I pray every day you are happy and healthy with your new family. I want the best for you.

Love Always,

Your Mon Petite Choux