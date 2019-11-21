My Dearest

Brandon, Maliyah, Gianna, Natalia, Julissa, and Brayden. May you forever know the love I have for you. I would travel to the ends of the Earth for you. My Hope’s in life that you will love so deeply and blindly that you allow your heart to search for truth and light. True love and heart break will be inevitable but remember as long as you are alive you have the ability to love with your whole heart. My love for you will never die and you are forever my greatest accomplishments.

Love, MOM