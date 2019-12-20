Momma it’s been 8 long years since I lost you and I miss you every day here it is almost Christmas and your not here. I just want you to know you have 3 great grandbabies and twins on the way so that make 5 great grandbabies.Your grandson hasn’t given you any great grandbabies it’s your granddaughters that have given us the beautiful babies.We got a granddaughter you have a great grand daughter and 4 grandsons with the twins.I and we miss you so much I hope your looking down on us.

I Love you from Earth. Cookie