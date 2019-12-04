You know how I love you, how I would love to have a family with you, how I would like to marry you.

It’s so good staying with you…talking about different things, laughing about everything…thinking and imagining to travel to somewhere…even we knowing that would be impossible…

Impossible? We traveled to Vegas! We went out! We said that we were in a honeymoon! We kissed on the airplane. We drove for a lot, a lot and a lot of hours. We took pictures together. We did the best kiss ever. I would love to write here every moments, but I prefer to invite you to sit in the afternoon.