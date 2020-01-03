Life after you:

I am 33 years old with two girls ages 8 and 5. I have been with my husband for 17 years. He is all I have ever known. Our time together has come to a close. I am preparing to venture into this life as a single mom. I know that God doesn’t close a door without opening another and sometimes you don’t know what is ahead of you but you know you can’t stay where your at. The past is the past and you can’t go back, so you have no choice but to leap! I am not the girl I was at 17 when I met you . I am a 33 year old woman with dreams and hopes and who long’s to be loved, truly loved!

Share this:

Tweet

