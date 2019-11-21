I am 31. I have never been on a date. Never held hands. Never really had hope. Then, one day this girl I worked with gave me hope. We got along. When the days were at their worst, I was the only one able to make her smile again. Seemed the least I could do because everyday I got to see her was better than the day before. We used to text everyday. We told each other we liked each other. I asked her out. No date ever happened though. I have no hope anymore. I want to scream her name out here but I dont think I’m allowed to. Even if I have to wait til the end of time, I’ll always be hers.

