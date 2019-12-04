Even though we never dated, I fell in love with you. I wished every day that you would see me the way that I see you. But now you have a girlfriend, and we don’t even talk anymore. I at least thought that we’d always be in each other’s lives. But I was wrong. It’s been a few months since we last talked, as in held an actual conversation. I wished you a happy birthday a couple weeks ago, but even that wasn’t the same. I wish things were different. But I’m trying to move on, to get over you. Because I love you, and I think a part of me always will. I’ll never forget you. You were my first love.

Share this:

Tweet

