Its been 11 long years since we last spoke. I wonder everyday if you think about me the way I think about you. Do you wake up and wonder what I am doing? Do you reach for the phone but never call? Do you dream about me? Do you listen to a song and wonder if I like the same one? These are things I do everyday!!! I wonder; I wonder if you miss me as much as I miss you? I tried reaching out years ago, but you never responded. I can’t turn back the hands of time, but some days I wish I could. If I only had one wish in this world, it would be to see you again. No money or riches.

