I miss you every day mom. It is hard to believe you have been gone almost a year. October 28th will be difficult. There is still guilt that I feel about your last day. I sat with you at the hospital, watching you sleep. The doctors said you had a stomach bug. You were so quiet. You were never quiet. You always entertained and talked to whomever would listen. People loved you and you loved people! They were your hobby. Those last moments with you, I saw the fear in your eyes. . .I am so sorry I missed something, I am so sorry I didn’t persist with the doctors. My heart is broken.

