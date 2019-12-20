How such a tiny and simple word has taken my breath away so many times when it came from you. Two little letters that make my heart nearly beat of of my chest, that cause a lump to form in my throat and my palms to sweat…. I miss you with every breath and how I desperately wish I could change so many things. You are my forever love, and I am yours…you proved it beyond any shadow of a doubt by finding me here. Find me again. Find me forever, for always. It’s raining, makes the pain of missing you always so much greater….

