10 years later, snowed in together in an Erie winter, she could see that he never stopped loving her. It was like they could reach through time to feel it again. He gave up everything, moving to North Carolina to be with her but back in her family home, her warm heart turned cold and he longed for her love again. And then she told him to go. He left, taking what little he could back North – homeless. He rebuilt his life and it’s been years since he heard her voice and a inside he knows he is broken. Yet every so often… when he thinks of hard lessons learned..a part of him still misses her.

