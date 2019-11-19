He was my safety net during a period of free falling uncertainty.

Before him, I was in an abusive relationship for four years and finally escaped by merciful grace. I endured emotional and physical abuse, but remained constant out of fear and uncertainty of the future. Once released from my cage, I was determined to take time for myself. To learn to love and appreciate myself again.

I met him one week later. I almost walked away; certain that I was too broken for anyone and unsure of how to have a true relationship. Four years later, our marriage is plentiful and he is my rock. He mended me.