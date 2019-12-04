I am so sorry that I hurt you. I truly wanted you to be my forever happily ever after. I loved you then and I still love you now. I wish we could turn back time and not get lost in yesterday’s world. Instead see each other for who we are, and have more time for each other and do things together. So many days and nights I felt so alone and lost. Many nights I just needed you to hold me and desire me. You were my everything and now my world is different. I still miss you and wish I could go back to that moment before I left and hear you say, don’t go, stay, I love you and need you.

Share this:

Tweet

