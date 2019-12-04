How is it possible to bring two people so different from one another together? who knew that we would both end up in Wilmington that same night? That when his name was called I would respond too? Our names may be the same but our background so different I, the farm girl born and raised in NC but him? Military brat raised around the world. we have two beautiful children who are being raised as he was but it was I who joined the military instead of him. I love my life and don’t take for granted a moment I spend with my family I know everything may change in an instant.-Randi

Share this:

Tweet

