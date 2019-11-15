Dear whoever will read this,

I know life has a habit of knocking you down in so many ways that you didn’t even knew existed. You are just sitting and waiting for the next thing to blow up in your face, but you can’t give up. Never let go of that hope that one day things will be alright. Life has a habit of knowing what it’s doing. It will only send things your way that you can handle. Which you can. One day you will get whatever it is you’re hoping for or get whatever sign you’re waiting for to arrive. I’m still waiting but I’ll never give up hope. Trust in life and know things will go well!

Share this:

Tweet

